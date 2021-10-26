Andrews Memorial Hospital donates computers to St Andrew Technical High School

KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Andrew Technical High School has received 10 laptop computers valued at approximately $600,000 from the Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

The presentation was made to the school's principal, Dr Worrell Hibbert, by president and CEO of the hospital, Dr Patric Rutherford, along with vice president-Finance/CFO Donmayne Gyles, and marketing and public relations officer, Herman Wade, who visited the school recently.

In making the presentation, Dr Rutherford said the hospital “had been blessed with the donation of 100 computers” from Adventhealth, a Seventh-day Adventist institution.

“These are ideal for students who are learning online. We gave some to members of our staff for their children, we also donated to other schools, but we felt that a school, especially one in the inner-city, would benefit from this gift. I also have a special place in my heart for this school because St Andrew Technical was the school that helped me with the research for my doctoral dissertation. I made sure to reserve 10 so that the children here can benefit,” Rutherford said.

Hibbert said that while the gift came as a surprise it was greatly appreciated, particularly at this time when there are so many challenges and uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is also a very timely gift as our school is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The computers will be a tremendous benefit to our students, and we are very grateful.”