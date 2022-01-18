'Angry Bird' charged with wounding with intent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Shakeem Hawthorne, otherwise called 'Angry Bird', a landscaper of Middle Street, Priory in St Ann has been charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly stabbed a woman several times.

Reports are that about 10 pm on Wednesday, January 12, Hawthorne entered the home of the woman and used a knife to inflict several stab wounds.

She raised an alarm and was assisted to the hospital, where she was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Hawthorne was charged after a question and answer session on Saturday, January 15. His court date is being finalised.