Anonymous donor pledges $500,000 to assist COVID fight at southern region hospitals

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— An anonymous donor has pledged $500,000 to assist hospitals in the southern region to treat COVID-19 patients.

The donation comes as managers at Black River, May Pen and Mandeville hospitals have asked for support to provide medical supplies, beds, tablets and additional items to make patients comfortable and help to treat those in need of urgent care.

The supply is being coordinated by David Folb of Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, with the help of villa owners in the area.

“As if life cannot get more humbling, yesterday saw so many more great donations come in for our fund-raising drive and then a secret donation came in matching up to half a million Jamaican dollars to any monies donated from now on to this humanitarian cause. This will be for specific medical items, which will be agreed and approved by the regional health director,'' Folb said.

“This person loves that the frontline health workers have been encouraged through this drive and that our team is delivering the items personally. This is an incredible act of human kindness. It is utterly amazing how this community has reacted and I honestly feel quite humbled to be a tiny part of this humanitarian drive - it shows the very best in human nature,” he said.

The monetary pledge follows three days of delivering emergency supplies to hospitals by the team from Lashings, Frenchman's Bay Restaurant and Southern Comfort Hotel, with cash donations coming from other hotels and villas in the Treasure Beach area. So far they have taken temporary beds, toilet tissues, bottles of water, cleaning fluids and other essential items to hospitals, along with hot food for staff.