Another Park Lane resident gone missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Residents of Park Lane in St Andrew are fearing the worst after another member of their community has gone missing.

The man, identified only by his alias 'Rudie', has been missing since Tuesday, September 7 after he left the community. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The missing person case was confirmed by police from the St Andrew North division.

The community has been on edge since guns barked on July 24, leaving three men dead and four others injured. The infighting between factions flared up after the abduction of a prominent resident known as 'Kishi' was abducted by men posing as law enforcement officers. He has not yet been found.

Since then a joint police/military presence has ensured that no further reprisals have occurred but a heavy tension remains. Several residents have fled the community as gangsters allegedly loyal to Kishi have embarked on a revenge mission to purge Park Lane of persons who are thought to be aligned to a faction led by a man who is presently incarcerated and rumoured to be directing criminal activity from his prison cell.

Subsequent to the triple murder, 'Rudie' was taken into custody and interrogated by police but later released. His disappearance is troubling to his loved ones who fear the worst.

“Everybody concerned that them don't see Rudie and we know that because police and soldier in here the badman dem can't come in and shoot nobody so they target people when them leave the area. We know how them cold and we only hope him still alive,” one resident told Observer Online.

Park Lane runs off the arterial corridor of Red Hills Road to the south and is bordered by 100 Lane to the east and Pennant Terrace to the west and north.