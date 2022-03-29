Another Portland wanted man captured

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The Portland police have reported the capture of 19-year-old Mark 'Bunny' McNeil of Waine Road, Port Antonio on Tuesday, March 29.

McNeil was wanted for the offences of house breaking and larceny and escaping custody in January 2021 and 2022 respectively.

It is reported that McNeil was in the hospital for treatment when he escaped custody and was on the run.

He was subsequently captured in a raid at a premises located at Bermuda Lane, Port Antonio, between the hours of 5:30pm and 6:30pm. The owner of the premises was also taken into custody for questioning.

Superintendent in charge of Portland, Kenneth Chin, commended the citizens for their support in the capture.

“Through the assistance of the citizens, this is the second wanted person arrested in Portland within the last seven days, the first being Portland's most wanted Davian Bryan, who was arrested on March 23. This brings the total to six wanted persons or persons of interest taken in custody in the parish since the start of 2022,” Chin said.

“With the cooperation of our citizens and robust operational activities as at March 29, 2022 Portland is experiencing a 56 per cent decrease in serious and violent crimes when compared to 2021,” the superintendent added.

“We urge the citizens of Portland to continue to work with us to keep Portland the safest parish in Jamaica,” he said.

Everard Owen

READ: Davian Bryan captured, in police custody