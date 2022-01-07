Another man killed in Ocho Rios, St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica - The resort town of Ocho Rios in St Ann has been rocked by another murder after a man was gunned down in the community of Mansfield Heights on Thursday night.

Dead is 43-year-old Troy Stewart.

It is alleged that Stewart was engaged in a game sometime after 8:00 pm in Mansfield Heights in Ocho Rios when he was pounced upon by an armed man who shot him several times.

Stewart reportedly died at the scene, while the gunman escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.

There were no reports of further injuries stemming from the gun attack.

Stewart's killing came two days after the shooting death of 51-year-old Patrick 'Banna' Smalling in the Ocho Rios transportation centre.

According to police reports, Smalling was sitting at the entrance of his shop about 5:50 pm on Tuesday afternoon when an armed man walked up and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the St Ann's Bay Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing into the murders that rattled the town this week.