Another man murdered in Central Kingston

Another man murdered in Central KingstonThursday, December 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gunmen continue to wreak havoc on sections of Central Kingston following another murder in which a man was shot dead at a premises on Rosemary Lane on Wednesday.
Dead is 40-year-old Alton Reid.
Reports are that Reid was at home about 1:00 pm when armed men entered and shot him several times.
Members of the security forces in the area heard the gunfire and went to investigate.
On their arrival, Reid was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe his death is linked to an ongoing gang feud in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy