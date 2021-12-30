Another man murdered in Central Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gunmen continue to wreak havoc on sections of Central Kingston following another murder in which a man was shot dead at a premises on Rosemary Lane on Wednesday.

Dead is 40-year-old Alton Reid.

Reports are that Reid was at home about 1:00 pm when armed men entered and shot him several times.

Members of the security forces in the area heard the gunfire and went to investigate.

On their arrival, Reid was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe his death is linked to an ongoing gang feud in the area.