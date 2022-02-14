Another most wanted man now in custody

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Another of Westmoreland's most wanted men who engaged the police in a shootout on Saturday, February 12 has turned himself in.

He has been identified as Moses Ramsey otherwise called 'Satan' of Burnt Savannah and Russia districts in Westmoreland.

Reports are that shortly before midday on Saturday, February 12, the Westmoreland police were on operation when men dressed in army fatigue were seen walking around with guns.

The police said the men engaged officers in a shootout, during which Andre Hinds, otherwise called Bunny, was fatally shot.

READ: Westmoreland's most wanted killed by police

Ramsey and Bennett fled the area but later turned themselves in to the police on Monday, February 14.

READ: Westmoreland wanted man surrenders to police

In a statement Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Adrian Hamilton, the operations officer in for the division said, “There will be full enforcement of the law against gangs and criminality in the Westmoreland space; we will not relent until the criminals are placed behind bars. In the event we are attacked by criminal elements, the appropriate force will be used. We appeal to criminals to peacefully surrender when accosted by lawmen.”

The police continue to urge people to be vigilant and report wanted persons to their local police or Crime Stop at 311. Individuals are also encouraged to report suspicious and/or strange individuals or activities in and around their communities.

The police are also imploring citizens to help the police by refusing to harbour criminals, which is a serious offence for which they can be charged.