Another most wanted man now in custody

Another most wanted man now in custodyMonday, February 14, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Another of Westmoreland's most wanted men who engaged the police in a shootout on Saturday, February 12 has turned himself in.
He has been identified as Moses Ramsey otherwise called 'Satan' of Burnt Savannah and Russia districts in Westmoreland.
Reports are that shortly before midday on Saturday, February 12, the Westmoreland police were on operation when men dressed in army fatigue were seen walking around with guns.
The police said the men engaged officers in a shootout, during which Andre Hinds, otherwise called Bunny, was fatally shot.
READ: Westmoreland's most wanted killed by police
Ramsey and Bennett fled the area but later turned themselves in to the police on Monday, February 14.
READ: Westmoreland wanted man surrenders to police
In a statement Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Adrian Hamilton, the operations officer in for the division said, “There will be full enforcement of the law against gangs and criminality in the Westmoreland space; we will not relent until the criminals are placed behind bars. In the event we are attacked by criminal elements, the appropriate force will be used. We appeal to criminals to peacefully surrender when accosted by lawmen.”
The police continue to urge people to be vigilant and report wanted persons to their local police or Crime Stop at 311. Individuals are also encouraged to report suspicious and/or strange individuals or activities in and around their communities.
The police are also imploring citizens to help the police by refusing to harbour criminals, which is a serious offence for which they can be charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy