Another murder in Central Village hours after cop killed

Another murder in Central Village hours after cop killedWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South Police are probing yet another murder in the community of Big Lane, Central Village, in the parish, only hours after a policeman, Corporal Delvin Jackson, was killed in the community.
The body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon, metres away from where a policeman was found dead in the morning. Police theorise that the man was a taxi operator from West Prospect who had transported Corporal Jackson to the community.
The police theorise that the death of the man is linked to the killing of the policeman.
Residents reported hearing explosions sometime after 7:00 pm and called the police.
The body of Corporal Jackson, who was attached to the Glengoffe Police Station, was later found with bullet wounds.
It's reported that Corporal Jackson was in the area on personal business allegedly to purchase a Mark X motor vehicle when he was shot.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy