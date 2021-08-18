Another murder in Central Village hours after cop killed

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South Police are probing yet another murder in the community of Big Lane, Central Village, in the parish, only hours after a policeman, Corporal Delvin Jackson, was killed in the community.

The body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon, metres away from where a policeman was found dead in the morning. Police theorise that the man was a taxi operator from West Prospect who had transported Corporal Jackson to the community.



The police theorise that the death of the man is linked to the killing of the policeman.



Residents reported hearing explosions sometime after 7:00 pm and called the police.



The body of Corporal Jackson, who was attached to the Glengoffe Police Station, was later found with bullet wounds.



It's reported that Corporal Jackson was in the area on personal business allegedly to purchase a Mark X motor vehicle when he was shot.

Read: Cop killed in Central Village