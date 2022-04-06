Another murder recorded in St Mary; man in his 50s latest victim

Another murder recorded in St Mary; man in his 50s latest victimWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — The police are probing Tuesday night's shooting death of a man outside his home in Dover, St Mary.
Dead is Delroy Williams, said to be in his 50s.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that residents heard explosions coming from a section of the Dover community sometime after 10:00 pm.
The police were subsequently alerted and Williams was later found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
William's death brings to 15, the number of people killed in the parish since the start of the year.
Statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force revealed that up to April 2, the parish recorded a 1,200 per cent increase in murders compared to the same period last year.
Numerically, one murder was recorded between January 1 to April 2, 2021, compared to 13 homicides during the reporting period this year.
