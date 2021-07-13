Another pastor charged with rape

Another pastor charged with rapeTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — Another minister of religion, this time from Petersfield in Westmoreland, has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault following a June 2019 incident in Retreat, St Mary.
Arrested and charged by the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is 52-year-old Oral Britton, otherwise called 'Bishop'.
Police reports are that the complainant was at church when she was allegedly summoned to a room by Britton. It is further alleged that Britton handed the complainant a bottle of pills and upon opening the bottle, the woman immediately fell ill. Britton then reportedly had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.
The matter was reported to the police and Britton was later arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Last month, a pastor was charged with rape after reportedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his St James church.
Related stories:
St James pastor charged with rape of 15-y-o
Support for pastor on rape charge
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy