Another pastor charged with rape

ST MARY, Jamaica — Another minister of religion, this time from Petersfield in Westmoreland, has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault following a June 2019 incident in Retreat, St Mary.

Arrested and charged by the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is 52-year-old Oral Britton, otherwise called 'Bishop'.

Police reports are that the complainant was at church when she was allegedly summoned to a room by Britton. It is further alleged that Britton handed the complainant a bottle of pills and upon opening the bottle, the woman immediately fell ill. Britton then reportedly had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.

The matter was reported to the police and Britton was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Last month, a pastor was charged with rape after reportedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his St James church.

