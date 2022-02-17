Another wanted man held in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police have taken another wanted man off the streets.

He is 33-year-old Horace Kenton, an electrician/mechanic also called “Weedy” of Muirton Pen, Long Road in the parish.

The police report that Kenton was picked up on Wednesday in a raid.

Kenton was reportedly wanted in a case of larceny of a motor vehicle which was committed on September 25, 2021, in Snow Hill, Portland.

According to the police, on the day the vehicle was stolen its intelligence machinery and its swift action led to the vehicle being intercepted in Manchioneal, but Kenton managed to escape.

“Through the assistance of the residents of Portland we have captured four people who were listed on our Wanted and Persons of Interest List since the start of 2022,” said Superintendent Kenneth Chin, head of the Portland Police Division

“With the corporation of our residents and robust operational activities as of February 16, 2022, Portland has experienced an 83 per cent decrease in serious and violent crimes when compared to 2021,” added Chin.

He is urging residents of Portland to report any suspected criminal activity to 119 or 311.

Persons can also contact the Operations Office at 876- 322-9357 or 876-440-1526, Port Antonio CIB at 876-322-9263 or the Port Antonio Guard Room at 876-322-9368 to report any suspicious activities.

- Everard Owen