Reggae Boyz new recruit Anthony Grant says tonight's game against Mexico is 'just another bump in the road'

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Reggae Boyz new recruit Anthony Grant says the threat that Mexico carry inside the Azteca Stadium is just another bump in the road for the visitors.

Jamaica are set to go head-to-head with the regional giants at 9:00 pm on Thursday in the opening Concacaf final-round World Cup qualifying matches.

There will be some degree of respite for the Jamaicans since the match venue will be without its usually boisterous spectators. But the thin air —which can make breathing difficult — at an altitude hovering roughly 2200 metres above sea level has debilitated many visiting teams in the past.

“I haven't [played in the Azteca] but I've heard. The boys have warned me, and the manager [head coach Theodore Whitmore] has told me, so I understand what it's gonna be like. It's another task that we have to overcome and just get on with it,” Grant, who represents Swindon Town in England, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“Obviously, the first game is going to be tough. Every first game is going to be tough, but hopefully we put together the pieces and will be ready,” the London-born midfielder said.

In other Concacaf qualifiers on Thursday Canada are to host Honduras, Panama welcome Costa Rica, and El Salvador entertain the United States.

The eight teams involved in the round robin, home and away tournament are vying for three automatic places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Sanjay Myers