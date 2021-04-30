KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks in a tribute today to Ambassador Anthony Johnson said he will fondly be remembered as a man for all seasons, who walked the hallowed halls of greatness with a strong measure of humility.

Ambassador Johnson died on Wednesday, April 28.

Marks said Johnson leaves the Jamaican political and social landscape with a clear legacy as a genuine patriot, an intellectual, an educator, a statesman, a diplomat, and a humanitarian, among the number of distinguished hats he wore during a well lived life.

“After his appointment as High Commissioner to London in 2010, I succeeded Ambassador Johnson to the office of Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States and recall with gratitude his graciousness whenever I had reason to call on him about any matter of issue during his tenure,” Marks said.

“I am therefore conveying heart-felt condolences personally and on behalf of the staff of the Embassy of Jamaica and members of the large Jamaican diaspora here in the United States, to his dear wife Pamela, his daughter Senator, the Honourable Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, his other children and members of the extended family,” she continued.

Noting that much will be shared about Ambassador Johnson in the days to come, Marks said there is no doubt that he has led admirably in each of the many fields in which he has operated.

Marks said Prime Minister Andrew Holness' observation that “his passing has left us heartbroken” captures precisely the sentiments of many, hearing of Ambassador Johnson's passing.

“Service is a hallmark of the life he led, and he will long be remembered by compatriots and friends of Jamaica in the United States, especially fondly in Washington, DC, where he earned many friends as he represented the interests of Jamaica before the United States government. He was also a well-respected voice in the Organization of American States, where he was our country's permanent representative, speaking often for the Caribbean Community citizens and governments.

“Thus, the Johnson family and Jamaica at large can be comforted in the knowledge that Ambassador Anthony Johnson led a life of significance and service which will long be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” she added.