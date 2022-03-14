Anti-Gang task force seize cache of ammunition under make-shift beds in Westmoreland

Anti-Gang task force seize cache of ammunition under make-shift beds in WestmorelandMonday, March 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) is reporting that they have seized 75 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Whithorn, Westmoreland, on Friday, March 11.
Reports are that around 5:45 pm, the security forces recovered fifty-five 5.56mm rounds, eighteen 9mm rounds and two .40 mm rounds beneath makeshift beds in huts on a hillside in the community.
It was not disclosed whether anyone was arrested in connection with the find. Investigations continue.
In the meantime, JAGTF says it will continue to carry out activities in an attempt to reduce violent crimes across the island and ensure citizen safety and security.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy