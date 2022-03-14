Anti-Gang task force seize cache of ammunition under make-shift beds in Westmoreland

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) is reporting that they have seized 75 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Whithorn, Westmoreland, on Friday, March 11.

Reports are that around 5:45 pm, the security forces recovered fifty-five 5.56mm rounds, eighteen 9mm rounds and two .40 mm rounds beneath makeshift beds in huts on a hillside in the community.

It was not disclosed whether anyone was arrested in connection with the find. Investigations continue.

In the meantime, JAGTF says it will continue to carry out activities in an attempt to reduce violent crimes across the island and ensure citizen safety and security.