Antigua and Barbuda approves mixed vaccines for visitors

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— Travellers who have received mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for entry to Antigua and Barbuda.

The new guideline, announced by the twin island republic's National Covid-19 Vaccination Technical Working Group, applies to visitors who have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine with either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a combination of Moderna and Pfizer.

The destination is already welcoming fully vaccinated travellers who have received both doses of a World Health Organization (WHO) approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all fully vaccinated Canadians to Antigua & Barbuda under these new and approved guidelines,” said Colin James, CEO of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Earlier this month, Barbados updated its entry requirements to allow fully vaccinated mixed-dose travellers to enter the country, reversing its original stance against mixed vaccines.

Jamaica has also supported mixed vaccines for travellers.