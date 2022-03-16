Antigua and Barbuda launches hospitality partnership with Jersey

Jersey and Antigua and Barbuda will on Wednesday formalise a partnership between both jurisdictions designed to support the islands' hospitality sectors.

The three-year partnership will provide opportunities for Antiguan and Barbudan hospitality industry staff to work in Jersey during the island's peak summer season, stated the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association in a press release.

It will also provide career development opportunities for Antiguan and Barbudan hospitality professionals, as well as provide much-needed recruitment opportunities for Jersey companies, the release added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, on behalf of Jersey, and by Minister Charles Fernandez Minister of Tourism & Investment on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda.

Under the MOU, there will also be opportunities for educator and training exchanges between the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute and Jersey's Highlands College, according to to the release.

The MoU is the culmination of joint work between the Government of Jersey's Economy and External Relations Department, local partners the Jersey Hospitality Association and the Chamber of Commerce, working alongside the High Commission of Antigua and Barbuda in London, the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association and the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute.

Senator Farnham said: “Our ambition is for this to be a long-term partnership which will provide employment and professional development opportunities for Antigua and Barbuda hospitality professionals during their low season and, at the same time, offer recruitment opportunities for Jersey companies.”

Antigua and Barbuda's Tourism Minister, Charles Fernandez said, “We are excited to be signing onto this partnership that will create and support rewarding employment and training opportunities in such an important economic sector for both Antigua and Barbuda, and Jersey. We are certainly encouraging those trained in hospitality to apply. This is a platform to show-off your work and demonstrate the quality of Antigua and Barbuda's tourism product.”

An online portal, through which Jersey hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses will be able to advertise vacancies to Antigua and Barbuda staff, was launched on Wednesday.

On March 21, a webinar will be hosted by the Jersey Hospitality Association and the Chamber of Commerce, and Antigua and Barbuda partners, the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute and the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association to promote the initiative.