Antigua and Barbuda welcomes visitors without COVID vaccination

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Visitors arriving in Antigua and Barbuda will be allowed to enter without proof of vaccination against the coronavirus as the island moves towards further reducing restrictions that were aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

According to a government statement, which was issued following the weekly Cabinet meeting, “All persons entering Antigua and Barbuda, commencing next Wednesday, April 13, 2022, subject to any evidence regarding any new variant, shall be allowed to enter without vaccination.”

It said, however, that those who are unvaccinated are required to submit to a PCR Test, no more than four days old, before boarding their flight to Antigua.

“This rule was already in place for nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda. The lifting of the restriction now extends to tourists, visitors and in-transit passengers,” the statement said.

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded 135 deaths and 7,511 infection cases linked to the pandemic after the first case was detected in the country in March 2020.

Several Caribbean countries have also announced some relaxing of the COVID measures as regional countries report lower death and infection rates.