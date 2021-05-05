Antigua gov't teams up with local company to pay people to get vaccinated

Antigua gov't teams up with local company to pay people to get vaccinatedWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – The Antigua and Barbuda government has entered into a partnership with a local company in a campaigned designed at getting nationals vaccinated as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment said it was partnering with Epicurean Fine Foods and Pharmacy in a “One World Protected” campaign offering an EC$50 food voucher to each person receiving a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last weekend, Prime Minister Gaston Browne warned of the possibility of implementing a mandatory vaccination programme here as he criticised persons who were encouraging others not to participate in the national vaccination programme.
“This is not a threat,” Browne said noting that the pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the socio-economic development of the island since the first case was diagnosed here last March.
In its statement, the ministry said that the voucher is not redeemable for cash or change and must be utilised in one transaction.
Health, Wellness and the Environment Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph said that he is delighted that Epicurean Fine Foods and Pharmacy has come forward to support the government's drive to reach herd immunity by offering a token to individuals who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy