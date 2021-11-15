Antigua looking to stem cell therapy to treat with COVID cases

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – The Antigua and Barbuda government is exploring stem cell therapy as a means of treating persons suffering from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said his administration had become aware of a person being treated overseas for the virus that has seen great results, and expressed belief that stem cells could be the reason behind it.

“We are presuming it is the stem cells that would have resulted in that miraculous turn around. But again we need more data to come to a final conclusion,” he shared. “We have asked Dr Joseph John (who recently launched a multi-million dollar private medical complex in the Caribbean nation) to import some stem cells and to have them in stock for us to use stem cells as a possible treatment.”

“We have even asked Dr John to get on to the Technical Working Committee so that he and others tcan share the data so that they can continue to review the efficacy of that type of treatment,” he continued. “As you would know we would have established the legal and regulatory framework here in Antigua and Barbuda for the use of stem cells. In fact we have set a vision of making Antigua and Barbuda the stem cells capital of the world”.

Browne said it is also the Government's intention to make available “to the rest of the world” data regarding the efficacy and safety of the stem cell.