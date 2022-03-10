Antigua to lift mask mandate next week

Antigua to lift mask mandate next weekThursday, March 10, 2022
|
Antigua and Barbuda is set to lift its mask mandate next week, Cabinet having agreed Wednesday to repeal the regulations governing the wearing of the face covering which were put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Effective Wednesday, March 16, 2022, mask-wearing in the country becomes optional.
The country's Chief Medical Officer Ronda Sealy-Thomas has proposed that some people still consider the option of wearing masks. Among those persons, the CMO said, are people working in offices, stores, supermarkets, financial institutions, churches, civic groups, schools, bars, and clubs.
The CMO also strongly encouraged wearing face masks outdoors among many strangers in crowded areas.
With 62 per cent of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, Antigua and Barbuda has one of the highest vaccination rates in Caricom.
