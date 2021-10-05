No Antonio!
Reggae Boyz striker withdraws from roster ahead of three World Cup qualifiersTuesday, October 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae Boy striker Michail Antonio has withdrawn from Jamaica's roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The 31-year-old forward, who plays for West Ham United in the English Premier League, cited logistical issues for his unavailability.
“I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week,” Antonio said in a statement,
“Myself, West Ham United and Jamaica have all agreed that, given the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present, it is better for me to remain with the Club in London at this time,” he continued, adding “I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.”
The Reggae Boyz, who are currently bottom of the table on one point in the final-stage Concacaf qualifying octagonal, face theUnited States in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.
The Jamaicans also have a home game against Canada on October 10, followed by a fixture against Honduras in San Pedro Sula three days later.
