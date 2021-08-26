'Applause does not pay the bills', says online petition in support of Jamaican nurses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An online petition has been launched on behalf of the island's public sector nurses, urging the Government to implement several changes to their working conditions including a raise in compensation.

Additionally, the petitioner is contending that, while an "applause" for the efforts of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic to save lives is welcomed, it "does not pay" their bills.

The petition, which is called 'Better Care for Jamaican Nurses', came on the heels of Wednesday's sick-out by the island's nurses in protest against their working conditions.

The creator of the change.org petition has referred to his or herself as, 'Better Care for Nurses', and the petition has been addressed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton; and State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne.

Additionally, the Nursing Association of Jamaica (NAJ) and the Nursing Council of Jamaica are also being petitioned by the unidentified individual.

The petition has so far gained over 3,600 signatures, which is not far from its 5,000 signature target.

The petitioner noted that since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in Jamaica, the nurses have been "the heroes of the pandemic", as "through their tireless work, nurses have saved countless lives.”

"Particularly at the start of lockdowns, the great service to our communities by nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals received audible support by the public with people clapping and cheering from the comfort of their homes," the petition stated.

"But given that nurses are literally risking their lives for our communities, shouldn't they receive more than applause as thanks?" it added, noting that "Applause does not pay the bills."

The petition alleged that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is "currently giving a COVID-Incentive of $3,000 to nurses but it is heavily taxed and not always disbursed monthly and not offered to all nurses".

"Yet, already before the pandemic, nurses struggled under tough working conditions, like stress and overtime due to understaffed wards – add a pandemic to that and many nurses found themselves completely burnt out," the petition stated.

"A suggestion for a 2.5 per cent pay increase sparked fury among nurses who had already endured a decade of austerity imposed on the public health system," it added.

The petition highlighted that the nurses were asking for seven changes that would settle some of the challenges that have caused them much discomfort while employed in the health sector.

"Nurses are simply asking for:

1. A pay increase of 50 - 100 per cent. A salary of 70,000/month is outrageous when many have to repay SLB 30+ thousand a month then paying bills, rent, groceries and transportation for work.

2. Extended vacation from 14 to 21 days to allow staff to recuperate and spend time with family.

3. Proper and adequate PPE to protect ourselves during the pandemic.

4. A reserved area in hospital for HCWs [health care workers] when they are ill to receive care.

5. An increase in supper and transportation allowances as there has been an alarming increase in gas and food prices as well as taxi fares.

6. Transportation for staff during lockdown.

7. Better housing benefits to be able to afford homes in Jamaica as our base pay only guarantees 6.5 million from NHT. That is a loan we cannot afford to pay back with our base pay, much less purchase a home."

One nurse who signed the petition said she wanted better for Jamaican nurses.

"We are treated like underdogs and enough is enough. We're suffering and crying out for the attention of the government," she added.

Another nurse wrote that, "I'm tired of the poor working conditions, inadequate working conditions and disrespect from administrations and patients."

Following scores of nurses reportedly calling in sick on Wednesday, the NAJ has asked them to return to work with immediate effect.

The directive comes following a meeting with the association and several Government officials, where a commitment was made by the state to address the challenges the nurses faced.