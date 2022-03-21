Apple down: Thousands of users unable to access Tech giant's services

Tech giant Apple suffered a major outage today, ultimately leaving thousands of users unable to access its services.

Reports are that users were unable to access Apple services such as, the Apple Store, iCloud, Apple TV, Apple Maps, iPhone and ITunes.

According to Down Detector, a website that monitors website outages, thousands of people complained of having issues from around 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET).

The Dailymail also reported that more than 4,000 users reported problems accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud.

It is also understood that Apple's corporate and retail internal systems are down, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. He said this was 'limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs'.