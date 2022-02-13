Appleton Estate nominated for 'best rum distillery' in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience (JSAERE) has again been nominated for “the Caribbean's best rum distillery” in USA Today's 10 Best Travel guides.

The platform is renowned for its comprehensive and insightful lists of the best places to eat and vacation in the United States and around the world.

Kamal Powell, regional marketing manager for the brand at J. Wray & Nephew Limited says he is thrilled to see the distillery nominated once more and is calling on rum lovers throughout the region to place their votes on the home of Jamaican excellence.

“Appleton Estate has always endeavoured to share its premium, award-winning expressions with rum lovers worldwide,” he said.



“USA Today has done remarkable work over the years in highlighting the best rum distilleries in the Caribbean, and we've been doing the necessary work to ensure that the JSAERE is at the forefront of that conversation. We have made significant investments to create a world-class experience at Jamaica's longest-running rum distillery. This is with the aim of showcasing Appleton Estate's rich rum heritage and educating visitors on the craftsmanship that goes into every bottle of Appleton Estate Rum,” Powell added.



Those who would like to cast their votes for Appleton Estate can do so via the USA Today website: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-rum-distillery-2021/appleton-estate-jamaica/



Voters are urged to place their votes ahead of the February 14 deadline after which the polls will be closed.



The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, located in Siloah, St Elizabeth, is an iconic location that welcomes visitors to tour its facilities.