Applications for JN Foundation $2M Oliver Clarke scholarship close Nov 6

The Jamaica National Group, through the JN Foundation, is inviting applications for the Oliver F Clarke scholarship valued at $2 million, to pursue post graduate studies in the field of leadership and governance.

General Manager of the JN Foundation, Claudine Allen, has advised that the scholarship, which is in its second year, was introduced as a celebration of the life and legacy of Clarke, the late Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Jamaica National Group, media mogul and business stalwart.

“The scholarship honours the memory of the late Oliver Clarke who passionately believed that good governance, anti-corruption reform along with strong, decisive leadership in the public and private sectors, are critical pillars for the development of a nation,” Allen outlined.

Deadline for applications for the scholarship is November 6, 2021. Persons can apply by visiting the JN Foundation website at www.jnfoundation.com.

Clarke, who also served as Chairman of The Gleaner Company, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was instrumental in the transformation of the local building society movement by encouraging the expansion of building societies from parish-based entities into urban organisations, while maintaining their strong mandate to serve their members.

The first recipient of the scholarship last year was Russell Barrett. He is a senior public procurement officer at the Southern Regional Health Authority.

According to Barrett, being selected as the first recipient of the prestigious scholarship was an overwhelming and grateful feeling.

“I'm most thankful and excited. The donor's name, in which the scholarship is presented, is itself most prestigious. Mr Clarke has a legacy of his own, and I am proud and honoured to be presented with this scholarship,” Barrett had said at the time.