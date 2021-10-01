Appointment of Myrie as TPDCo interim head 'disrespectful', says PNP Senator

Appointment of Myrie as TPDCo interim head 'disrespectful', says PNP SenatorFriday, October 01, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Opposition Spokeswoman on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, says that bearing in mind Lionel Myrie's role in the Petrojam scandal two years ago, his appointment as interim head of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) is alarming and disrespectful to the people of Jamaica, and must be rejected and repudiated.
Responding to an announcement by the chairman of TPDCo today, Senator Allen has called on the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, to rescind the appointment pointing out that Myrie has failed to distinguish himself as a fit and proper manager of public funds.
In a release, Allen said that Myrie's testimony at the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) regarding his role in the questionable transactions under Petrojam's Corporate Social Responsibility Programme in the constituency of the then Minister Andrew Wheatley, still lingers.
She noted that Myrie's appointment should not stand "as the population in general, and the tourism industry, in particular, could have no assurance that the flagrant abuse of rules and lack of transparency will not characterize his tenure in this important public office."
"If the Minister does not rescind this improper decision, it will be a clear indication that the government continues to pay only lip service in the fight against corruption and does not support good governance, which was missing at Petrojam," Senator Allen added.
The Opposition Spokeswoman said the Petrojam scandal is still fresh in the minds of the Jamaican people, who have not had closure to several scandalous actions reported by the Auditor General of Jamaica and the Parliament's PAAC.
