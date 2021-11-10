Approvals, funding required for Jamaica to host 2022 Carifta Games, says Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says that although Jamaica is interested in hosting the 2022 Carifta Games, it is subject to several approvals and sign offs, as well as the requisite funding.

As a result, Grange said her ministry is therefore working very closely with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) to satisfy all the requirements for her to make an official announcement.

“I am in full support of Jamaica hosting the 2022 Carifta Games as a part of the country's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations with the National Stadium in Kingston being the venue,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry said the Games would take place between April 16 and 18.

“When news came that the selected host for 2022, Guyana, was unable to fulfill the obligation, it was felt that the only country which could step up to the plate at such short notice would be Jamaica. Not just because of the ongoing dominance of our athletes, but because of our experience in staging similar events with athletes in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very proud of the successful staging of the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships (CHAMPS) earlier this year. We have no doubt that we are equal to the task of staging the Carifta Games next year.

“With the cancelation of this important event for 2020 and 2021, junior athletes have missed out on the opportunity to gauge where they are at this critical stage of their development. Therefore, I feel that no effort should be spared in us trying to host the 2022 event,” Grange said.

Read: Jamaica to host 2022 Carifta Games

She said she has indicated to the JAAA and the NACAC that “as minister I would do my best to assist in making it possible”.

“Carifta is of course the premier event for junior athletes across the Caricom (Caribbean Community) region with athletes competing in two age-categories: under-17 and under-20.

“It is in our best interest to do everything to have the Games held here. Among all the other good reasons, our tourism, hotels in Kingston in particular, will definitely benefit,” the minister added.