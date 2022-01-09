'Argument done!' - Holness says no more lockdowns

'Argument done!' - Holness says no more lockdownsSunday, January 09, 2022
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that the country will face no more lockdowns.
Tensions were high ahead of this morning's briefing as many anticipated that Holness would again impose more tightened curfew measures amid a fourth wave of the coronavirus.
Holness, while addressing a press briefing on Sunday, said he has “gone overboard to say that we are not going back to lockdowns” and urged Jamaicans to “be calm.”
But Holness, who was responding to a question on his strategy in light of the increase in COVID cases, said the primary focus in containing the spread of the virus now lies with individual responsibility.
“I wasn't planning on turning this into a COVID Conversation, but I know there is great tension in the air and what it says to me is that people are not listening to what I have said. I have been very clear in Parliament, very clear, absolutely gone overboard to say that we are not going back to lockdowns, so be calm. And I have said what the (containment) strategy is. It is now in your hands. Go and take the vaccine. That is the strategy,” Holness shared.
“We can't hold yuh down and put the needle in your hand. If yuh get sick, you take that responsibility,” he continued. “There is an option, we have vaccines all over the place. We have sites all over the place. I don't hear one person complain that they can't get the vaccine anywhere. Go and get vaccinated. Argument done,” he ended.
Jamaica on Friday reported 1, 593 new COVID-19 cases, a new record high for the island since the start of the pandemic. Friday's numbers marked the third consecutive day the country recorded more than 1000 positive cases. There are now 7,229 confirmed active COVID cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy