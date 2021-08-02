Armed men rob constable of firearm, cash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Police officers from the St Catherine South Division are currently trying to locate two men who robbed a constable in a section of Portmore in the parish on Sunday afternoon.

The lawman, who was assigned to the Caymanas Police Station, was fleeced of his licensed firearm containing 17 rounds and $25,000 in cash.

Police reports are that about 3:20 pm, the 54-year-old, after leaving his farm where he had gone to check on his animals, stopped along a section of Grange Lane to correct a mechanical issue which his vehicle had developed.

While the policeman made checks, armed men approached him from behind and instructed him to lay face down on the ground.

The constable received minor injuries as he was kicked in his lower back by one of the men.

Both men escaped on foot after the attack.

Akera Davis