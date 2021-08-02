Armed men rob constable of firearm, cash

Armed men rob constable of firearm, cashMonday, August 02, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Police officers from the St Catherine South Division are currently trying to locate two men who robbed a constable in a section of Portmore in the parish on Sunday afternoon.
The lawman, who was assigned to the Caymanas Police Station, was fleeced of his licensed firearm containing 17 rounds and $25,000 in cash.
Police reports are that about 3:20 pm, the 54-year-old, after leaving his farm where he had gone to check on his animals, stopped along a section of Grange Lane to correct a mechanical issue which his vehicle had developed.
While the policeman made checks, armed men approached him from behind and instructed him to lay face down on the ground.
The constable received minor injuries as he was kicked in his lower back by one of the men.
Both men escaped on foot after the attack.
Akera Davis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy