Arnett Gardens, Harbour View play out 1-1 draw in JPL action

Arnett Gardens, Harbour View play out 1-1 draw in JPL actionSaturday, February 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former champions Arnett Gardens and Harbour View played out a 1-1 draw in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel game at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in St Andrew on Saturday.
It was the second straight draw for Arnett Gardens who gave up the equaliser deep into stoppage time as both teams failed to move from fourth and fifth positions respectively, both on five points each.
Arnett Gardens suffered a loss when striker Fabian Reid who had scored a double in their previous game was substituted early in the game due to an injury.
Ronaldo Cephas gave Arnett Gardens the lead in the 75th minute when he beat goalkeeper Amal Knight with a thunderous shot from the left wing, dribbling into the 18 yards box, switching to his right boot and powering the ball into the goal.
Arnett Gardens appeared set for the three points deep into stoppage time before Oshane Staple grabbed the equaliser for Harbour View.
Paul A Reid
