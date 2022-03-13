Arnett Gardens, Mt Pleasant play out 1-1 draw in JPL action

Arnett Gardens, Mt Pleasant play out 1-1 draw in JPL actionSunday, March 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Arnett Gardens came from behind to hold Mt Pleasant Football Academy to a 1-1 draw in their Jamaica Premier League game at Sabina Park on Sunday.
Kimani Arbouine's second half goal cancelled out Alwayne Harvey's third minute opener as Arnett Gardens extended their unbeaten run to eight games.
Both teams inched up to 18 points, two behind leaders Waterhouse FC, with Mt Pleasant FA just ahead on goal difference.
Mt Pleasant ended the game with 10 players after Jowell Powell was sent off in the 83rd minute for an off the ball incident.
The St Ann team has now gone three games without a win and have won just one of their last five outings.
Harvey scored his first goals in three seasons, curling a beautiful shot from outside the area into the top right hand corner of the goal in the third minute to open the scoring.
Arbouine struck in the 78th minute however to pull Arnett Gardens back on level terms and earn a share of the points.
-Paul A Reid
