Arnett Gardens, UWIFC to kick off JPL on June 26

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The long-awaited return of competitive football to Jamaica is now some two weeks away, as the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) is set to get under way on June 26 with an intriguing double-header at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Though shortened, the 2021 season promises some amount of excitement with former champions Arnett Gardens scheduled to get the ball rolling against UWI FC in the opening fixture at 1:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Cavalier FC and Humble Lion FC are set to cross swords in the feature contest of the double header at 3:00 pm.

On Sunday, Mount Pleasant FA will tackle Tivoli Gardens FC at 8:30 am and Portmore United FC square off against neighbours Dunbeholden FC at 11:00 am. Both games are also scheduled for the UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

The fixture was officially released on Friday.

Having recently received, government approval, the JPL matches will take place at three designated venues – the UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, National Stadium and Stadium East –without spectators as part of the Government's protocols for the return of football under measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, all players, club officials and officials, will be tested before and throughout the season.

The season will be a one-round, round-robin format to rank the teams from one to 12 based on points.

After round-robin play, the top two teams on points will go straight to the semi-final, while teams ranked third to sixth will engage a quarterfinal playoff, with the two winners determining the other semi-finalists.

Those in the lower half of the table – seventh to 12th –will also engage in a play off to determine their final placing in the season.

Games will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, leading up to the semi-final round. The final is scheduled for September 26.

The JPL will be making a return after the 2019/2020 season was ruled null and void by the Jamaica Football Federation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.