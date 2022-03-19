Arnett Gardens beat Tivoli Gardens, move into 2nd in JPL

Red hot Arnett Gardens moved into second place in the points table in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel, after a 2-0 win over Tivoli Gardens at Sabina Park on Saturday.

The victory extended Arnett Gardens' unbeaten run to nine games since they lost their opening game to Cavalier and was their first clean sheet of the season.

The 'Junglists' raced to 21 points, two behind leaders Waterhouse who won earlier in the day, leapfrogging Mt Pleasant FA and Dunbeholden FC.

Tivoli Gardens are in eighth place on nine points after having their two-game win streak snapped.

Arnett Gardens' goalkeeper Eric Edwards kept them in the game with a series of acrobatic saves. Ronaldo Cephas and second half substitute Demari Deacon were the scorers for the Paul 'Tegat' Davis coached team who rebounded from their draw against Mt Pleasant last week.

Cephas scored his fifth goal of the season, giving Arnett the lead in the 42nd minute. He reacted first to a fine save from goalkeeper Nathaniel Francis who went to his left to parry a free kick from the edge of the area.

The Tivoli captain, Barrington Pryce, had caused the free kick after fouling an Arnett player and he would be responsible for the second goal as his failed tackle allowed Deacon to control the ball on the right side of the Tivoli area and after dribbling to his left, beating two defenders, fired a low left footer between Francis and his near left post in the 89th minute.

-Paul A Reid