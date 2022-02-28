Arnett Gardens defeat Dunbeholden

ST ANN, Jamaica — Two players came off the bench to give Arnett Gardens a 2-1 win over Dunbeholden FC in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel at Drax Hall, St Ann on Monday.

Luca Kung and Damari Deacon, scored for Arnett Gardens while another substitute Atapharoy Bygrave pulled one back for Dunbeholden in stoppage time.

The win was the third in a row for Arnett Gardens that saw them move ahead of Dunbeholden into third place on 14 points, tied with second placed Waterhouse and one more than Dunbeholden.

Kung who replaced Shande James in the first half hour of the game shot Arnett Gardens into the lead in the 53rd minute while Deacon was on the field for only five minutes when he scored in the 80th minute.

Bygrave, who came on the field in the 63rd minute, pulled a goal back for Dunbeholden in time added on.

-Paul A Reid