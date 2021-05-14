Arnett Gardens man on murder charge

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston man was yesterday charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Mark Dockery along Ocean Pathway, Kingston 12 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Charged is 21-year-old Gareth Daley otherwise called 'Miguel', of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.

The police said that Dockery was standing along the roadway about 7:00 pm, when he was approached by a lone gunman who opened gunfire hitting him in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawmen said Daley was charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.