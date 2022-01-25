Arnett defeat Portmore in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Arnett Gardens rebounded from their opening round loss with a come from behind 2-1 win over Portmore United in their Jamaica Premier League second round game at the Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at The UWI on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Cephas and Kimani Arbouine scored from almost the same spot as they rallied after going behind in the seventh minute when Shai Smith gave Portmore the lead.

Arnett Gardens had lost their first game, going down to defending champions Cavalier SC.

Portmore, who had drawn their first game, took the lead early when Smith was sent through down the left, dribbled into the 18-yard box before unleashing a powerful left footer into the far corner of the goal.

Cephas pulled Arnett Gardens level in the 14th minute when he dribbled down the left flank, into the Portmore area and beat goalkeeper Eric Edwards who was at his near right post.

Arbouine got the winner just before the half time interval when he got the better of the veteran defender Rudolph Austin on the left side, switched the ball to his right boot, and fired it high into the top of the goal.

Paul A Reid