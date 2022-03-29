Arnett snap five-year losing skid against Waterhouse

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Arnett Gardens held on for a 1-0 win over their nemesis Waterhouse FC as they finished the first round of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel in second place.

It was Arnett Garden's first win over their Kingston counterparts in five seasons.

The Paul 'Tegat' Davis-coached Arnett Gardens have not conceded a goal in their last two games in the competition, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games and improved to 24 points, one less than leaders Dunbeholden and one ahead of third placed Waterhouse.

The lone goal of the game came in the 11th minute from Kimani Arbouine who was left unmarked at the far right post and tapped in a low hard cross from Renaldo Cephas from almost point blank range.

Both teams created numerous other scoring chances but failed to capitalise as Arnett's goalkeeper Eric Edwards made a series of brilliant saves.

-Paul A Reid