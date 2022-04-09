Arnett will rebound from Cavalier, promises Davis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After losing their first game of the season to Cavalier in the Jamaica Premier League, Arnett Gardens went on a 10-game unbeaten run that took them as high as second place in the table.

But that Arnett run was ended by Cavalier who got the better of them for the second time this season with a 1-0 win at Sabina Park last Sunday.

Head coach Paul 'Tegat' Davis said his team failed to show up, hence the loss of their unbeaten run.

“They played well. I think we didn't turn up. I think we gave them too much respect in terms of laying. We didn't play our natural style of football, it was one of those games.”

The strength of Arnett this season has been their attacks down the flanks but Davis said it was more than just no production from the flanks that caused the loss.

“I think we had trouble all over the field, not just the flanks, all over the field. We didn't play our natural game and it affected us,” he said.

When asked about why his team played below par on Sunday, Davis said that the answer rested with the divine.

“Only God can tell you,” he said.

But Davis is prepared to look on the bright side as they navigate the second round of the season.

“We lost the first game in the first round and we took it from there and it was against the same team, so maybe it's a blessing, you never know,” he mused.

The experienced campaigner is taking the loss in stride and promises a return to winning ways soon.

“We were on a run for a while, so these losses make you check yourself and rebound.”

Arnett Gardens will get a chance to get back to winning ways at their home ground on Sunday when they host Portmore United in the feature game at 5:15 pm.