Arnettt clip Vere in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Arnett Gardens scored their first win since the second round of the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel on Monday, beating an under-manned Vere United 2-1 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston to move into the top half of the table.

Goals from Ronaldo Cephas and Marlon Allen on his seasonal debut carried Arnett Gardens to a win after they had earned just two points from their last two games and into fifth position on eight points.

Vere United, who had their previous game postponed, were without a handful of their regular starters and used 15-year-old Dusting Cohen, fell to ninth place in the table.

Cephas gave Arnett Gardens the lead in the 35th minute before Allen made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute with a flying header.

The veteran Francois Swaby pulled a goal back for Vere United in the 64th minute when he flashed a header past goalkeeper William Price from a Trevon Salmon pass.

Paul A Reid