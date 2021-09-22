Arrested UIC leader, Joseph Patterson, offered bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of the United Independents' Congress (UIC), Joseph Patterson, has been offered bail.

The police did not disclose the bail amount.

Patterson was among several people arrested during a public march organised by the political party in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

The protestors took to the streets for the planned march to Gordon House despite the police warning that the activity would be in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act. They were demonstrating against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines -– despite no such mandates being given by the Jamaican government -– and demanding the resignation of all 63 members of parliament.

The police reminded the public that no permit has or will be given for public marches to take place at this time.