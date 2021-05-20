Articulated Truck Driving Programme steers into Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security this morning steered its Articulated Truck Driving Programme to Up Park Camp in Kingston, where it will deliver training to over 360 at-risk youth to operate heavy duty vehicles.

According to the ministry, last August approximately $82 million was spent to procure two mobile driving simulators to provide training for at-risk-youth residing in vulnerable communities in Kingston and St James.

During the launch at the Caribbean Military Academy earlier today, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, described the programme as a vehicle that drives behaviour change and provides socio-economic opportunities for at-risk youth in vulnerable communities through the delivery of certified training in specialised skill areas.

“It is a special programme we are running through the Caribbean Technical Institute attached to the Caribbean Military Academy, to provide specific training. It is our responsibility as a country and government to provide opportunities for young adults and give them a sense of self-worth which was destroyed by years of neglect and broken promises,” Dr Chang explained.

Chang pointed out that a total of 30 participants have been enrolled in the Kingston pilot programme, bringing the total number of participants in Kingston and Montego Bay to 60. He noted that at-risk youth in other rural areas are likely to benefit from the programme in upcoming phases.

“The simulator is a modified container, so we can move it from Kingston into other areas. However, we are looking at taking the students to the centres as well,” Chang said.

The ministry said the Articulated Truck Driving Programme is being offered for three years and 360 students will have the option to enrol either part-time (nine months) or full time for six months.

It said the training programme is being carried out by HEART/NSTA in collaboration with the Jamaica Defence Force. At the end of the programme, participants will receive accreditation and certification from Heart Trust/NTA in keeping with international standards, the ministry said, adding that the Caribbean Maritime University will also be providing further training and another certification in the coming weeks.