Artiste gunned down in St James

Artiste gunned down in St JamesFriday, January 21, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police are trying to establish a motive for an attack that left a recording artiste dead and another man injured in the Montpelier section of the parish Thursday afternoon.
The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Javon Willie who went by the stage name Kapella Don.
He was said to be an up-and-coming artiste who had started to make a name for himself in the western end of the island.
The name of the injured man has not been released.
According to police reports, the men were standing at a shop in Montpelier about 4:20 pm when armed men approached and began shooting.
Willie died at hospital. The other man was admitted in serious condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy