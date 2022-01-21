Artiste gunned down in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police are trying to establish a motive for an attack that left a recording artiste dead and another man injured in the Montpelier section of the parish Thursday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Javon Willie who went by the stage name Kapella Don.

He was said to be an up-and-coming artiste who had started to make a name for himself in the western end of the island.

The name of the injured man has not been released.

According to police reports, the men were standing at a shop in Montpelier about 4:20 pm when armed men approached and began shooting.

Willie died at hospital. The other man was admitted in serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.