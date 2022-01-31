'Mek we fight it out' Jada Kingdom tells Marion Hall

Though many believed that the controversy surrounding Minister Marion Hall's latest sermon on the state of dancehall music had died down, artiste Jada Kingdom is now fanning the flames and has called on Lady Saw to either re-enter the dancehall space to 'fight it out' or to give the space a permanent break.

Last week, Minister Hall, in one of her sermons, urged Spice, Shenseea, Ishawana and Jada Kingdom to change their ways and turn to God as they were all in a “race to hell.” She also labelled Jada as a “weak little girl” and urged her to repent.

In a number of tweets Monday morning, Jada Kingdom disclosed that although she had initially decided to steer clear of the drama, she believes the Minister went too far in the comments made.

Jada lashed Hall, labelling her as an artiste who “fell off” and who needs to “guh siddung”.

“I was gonna chill, but f**k dat caz if a mi did seh sumn bout you, yuh done mi long f**in time! Mi wake up wid likkle sense today. You was one of the most slackest artiste on the land, now yuh claim seh yu change, mek yuh nuh jus guh one side and gwan bout yuh ways,” Kingdom tweeted. “You had your time! Memba? And you fell off years ago! Guh sidung nuh! A wah? Yuh miss not trending?”

Questioning Hall's Christianity, the Eastsyde Queen said the former Queen of Dancehall must be bored and missing the controversy in dancehall.

Making reference to Hall as 'Lady Bittaz', Jada Kingdom said it is perhaps best if the Minister re-enters dancehall so they can 'fight' it out.

“Mek mi ask yuh sumn Lady Bittaz. Since Church too boring and yuh miss controversy, come yah suh deh! Jus mek wi fight and si how weak mi really be. Cuz Spice and di ressa dem a ramp wid yuh,” she wrote in another tweet.

Kingdom then went on to state that Hall should have been baptised in “coconut water” because she is not convinced the former dancehall frontrunner has been 'born again.'

“Tf some rusty, irrelevant ole gyal feel like? Mussi wah mi gi yuh a testimony fi share next Sunday. All di ppl dem inna ur church fool…dem nuh si seh yuh cya fix? Yuh nave nuh change a change.”