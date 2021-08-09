As COVID cases spike, social media users rally to get Jamaicans vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With COVID-19 cases surging in the island, leading to hospitals under extreme pressure, some Jamaicans are using their social media platforms as avenues to rally citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

The move came shortly after the Ministry of Health and Wellness announced on Sunday that it was resuming its islandwide vaccination drive on Monday.

At the same time, the ministry said "leave entitlements for at least some health staff may be deferred, as Jamaica continues its efforts to prevent illness and death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Hospitals across the island are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In anticipation of further increases in bed occupancy, the regional health authorities have been advised to review and revise leave rosters to ensure that there is adequate staff coverage," said Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, in a statement on Sunday.

He added: "This measure, together with the resumption of vaccinations, is being implemented as the ministry activates its surge plan to cope with the third wave of COVID-19 now impacting the island.

"Our hospitals are under severe constraints and this is likely to have implications for elective or non-emergency medical procedures."

Since the disclosure of the news by the minister, several social media users, especially via their Twitter accounts, have been trying to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated, a move that health officials and Governments worldwide have indicated will lead to a reduction in people becoming seriously ill from the respiratory illness.

In advising Jamaicans to become inoculated, Twitter user, @RjNotRajay, shared a photograph of her in a hospital bed when she contracted the deadly respiratory illness.

"This is me up crying at 2am on the COVID Ward because I couldn't sleep because I couldn't breathe properly, so I stayed awake afraid I'd die in my sleep. Every time I heard the wheels of the trolley coming in for a dead body, I assumed it was coming for me," she wrote on Sunday night.

In a subsequent tweet, she clarified that, "This is an image from when I had COVID, I no longer have COVID & have been vaccinated & await my second shot.

"I'm only just now posting these photos for educational purposes. I also have videos but I don't think it's wise that I post them but please. Be smart. Wear your masks," she added.

In quoting statistics from the Health and Wellness Ministry that 372,911 Jamaicans have so far been vaccinated, Jaevion Nelson --- a human rights, economic and social justice and inclusive development advocate --- shared that a significant number of the 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccines recently donated by the United Kingdom remained available.

"If you are 18 years and older, go get vaccinated this week. #VaccinateJA," a portion of his tweet stated.

Some Jamaicans have been hesitant in taking the vaccines due to religious beliefs, among other things.

Meanwhile, artiste manager Shelly-Ann Curan also implored Jamaicans on Twitter to, "Make your appointment now for your COVID-19 vaccine #vaccinateja."

Social media user, @shorty_tash tweeted:

"GO TAKE THE JOOK PLEASE A BEG! Do it for your kids, sickly mother, sickly coworker, do it cuz [because] our health care workers need a break, do it for yourself because u need a fighting chance!!!! Do it for the parties u need to go to & travel !!! Do the right thing."

On Monday, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Pearnel Charles Jr, also joined the rallying cry for people to get vaccinated.

"Please get vaccinated so we can get back to life! #VaccinateJa Monday," he tweeted.

In the meantime, the Health and Wellness Ministry stated that the resumption of vaccinations on Monday followed a weeklong vaccination blitz that saw more than 63,000 Jamaicans being vaccinated.

"This brings the total number of vaccinations to 372,911. Of that number, 240,472 are first doses, 131,554 are second doses, and 885 are single doses," the ministry disclosed on Sunday.

The health ministry is seeking to administer 700,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of September, in pursuit of a target of 65 per cent of the population being vaccinated by March 2022.

Members of the public are being reminded that, in order to become vaccinated, they can make appointments online at https://www.moh.gov.jm, or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).