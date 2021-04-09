Ash fall from La Soufrière impeding evacuation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of St Vincent and the Grenadines says that heavy ash fall from the La Soufrière volcano is impeding evacuation of people in the red and orange zones.

La Soufrière erupted this morning, with the agency reporting ash plumes up to 20,000 feet.

According to News784, security forces have been deployed to protect life and property, with arrangements made for expected traffic congestion.

News784 noted that some 20,000 citizens have been evacuated from the RED Zone.

Further explosive eruptions are expected at La Soufrière volcano in the coming days and weeks, following the first on Friday morning, as lead scientist Professor Richard Robertson indicated the largest explosion may be yet to come.