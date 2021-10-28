Ash from erupting volcano in Canary Islands affecting Grenada

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) —The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport has confirmed that Grenada is affected by volcanic ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands, which began erupting on September 19.

In an advisory for the state of Grenada, the Met Office explained that the hazy conditions that the island has been experiencing for the past few days are due to to a combination of Saharan dust and volcanic ash.

“The conditions are due to a combination of Saharan dust and volcanic ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish isle of La Palma, resulting in reduced visibility across the State. These conditions are expected to continue over the coming days, varying in intensity,” said a news release from the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).

“NaDMA further encourages motorists and marine users to exercise increased caution due to reduced visibility.”

The Ministry of Health further advised people with respiratory challenges such as asthma and other allergies “to wear a mask, avoid outdoor contact, if possible, ensure you have an adequate supply of medication and to be in contact with your medical physician, in the event such intervention is needed”.

Scientists at ESA's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service tracking the ash plume said that initially, the plumes of sulphur dioxide from the volcano travelled east from the Canary Islands to northern Africa and southern Europe. However, because of a change in wind direction in early October, the plume is now flowing roughly 5,000 miles across the Atlantic and over the Caribbean.

Grenada was also affected by ash plumes from the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines when it erupted in December 2020.