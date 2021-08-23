Asif Ahmad bids farewell to Jamaica as tenure as UK High Commissioner ends

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Career diplomat, Asif Ahmad, has bid farewell to Jamaica after four years of serving as British High Commissioner to the Caribbean Island.

Ahmad, in a Tweet on Monday, thanked Jamaicans for a "wonderful four years".

"Moving from our home in Jamaica to our new home in Britain. Thank you for a wonderful 4 years. Fortunate that so many friendships will continue," he wrote, adding, in a follow-tweet, that "A new experience awaits in England."

The diplomat has been serving as British High Commissioner to Jamaica since August 2017.

In retweeting a video uploaded by @UKinCaribbean, the official Twitter channel of some British diplomatic missions in the Caribbean, in which he reflected on his tenure as British High Commissioner, Ahmad focused on several "transformational" things which, he said, had "an impact and probably will continue to have a real influence on what happens in Jamaica for many years to come".

"The most recent actually is the most significant, because it was our donation of 300,000 vaccines on top of the COVAX vaccines that Jamaica got, which the UK facilitated and developed," he said.

He added: "I was here when we inaugurated the huge solar... irrigation project starting in Essex Valley in St Elizabeth, and of course, now moving on to St Catherine and Clarendon."

The banker-turned-diplomat also highlighted the Chevening Scholarship programme, which he said is "stronger because of the outreach programme we have [which] is now robust".

Personally, Ahmad shared that he leaves the island with "a great sense of achievement, a sense of reward, and I hope a sense of real friendship".

He continued: "... And I think as I leave Jamaica, those warm memories will linger. So I look back at my time here with happiness and with a view to the future as much as to the past."

The over two-minute video ended with Ahmad thanking "everybody" for making his stay in Jamaica "so memorable".

Several people, including Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic, took to Twitter to bid Ahmad farewell on his departure.

"Safe travels! Leave knowing that you left an impact here and ties that will bring you back here always," Tudakovic tweeted in response to Ahmad's initial tweet.

Another career diplomat, Judith Slater, will succeed Ahmad as British High Commissioner to Jamaica.

Slater will take up her appointment in September, a release from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stated in July.

Further, the release stated at the time that Ahmad would be transferred to another diplomatic appointment.

Since 2016, Slater has been serving in Istanbul, Turkey as the Consul-General and Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

In her diplomatic career spanning 33 years, Slater has served in Singapore as the Deputy High Commissioner and UK Trade and Investment Regional Director for South East Asia from 2011 to 2015.