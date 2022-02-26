Assault rifle found in Norwood ZOSO

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A high-powered rifle was seized in an operation led by members of the joint forces working in the Norwood Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in St James on Friday, February 25.

Reports are that the operation was conducted about 7:15 pm on Charles Drive, in the area of the zone. An M-16 rifle and two 5.56 rounds of ammunition were found in a cardboard box beneath debris in an abandoned lot.

No one was arrested in connection to the find, however, investigations continue, the police said.