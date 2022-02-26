Assault rifle found in Norwood ZOSO

Assault rifle found in Norwood ZOSOSaturday, February 26, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— A high-powered rifle was seized in an operation led by members of the joint forces working in the Norwood Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in St James on Friday, February 25.
Reports are that the operation was conducted about 7:15 pm on Charles Drive, in the area of the zone. An M-16 rifle and two 5.56 rounds of ammunition were found in a cardboard box beneath debris in an abandoned lot.
No one was arrested in connection to the find, however, investigations continue, the police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy