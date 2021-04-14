Assault rifle seized in St James police operation

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Freeport police yesterday seized an assault rifle and five 5.56 rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid on Dapper Lane in Glendevon, St James.

The police said several premises were searched during the raid, which got underway about 1:30 pm.

The weapon and ammunition were found at the rear of one of the premises.

No one was arrested in connection to the find, the police said.